Joel Embiid Gives Honest Assessment of Kawhi Leonard After ACL Tear

Joel Embiid may not have some fond memories of Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs, but he's still a fan of the player. Kawhi has only played in 22 games since returning from a year-long ACL tear, but Embiid is a fan of what he's seen.

"He looks amazing," Embiid said to Tomer Azarly. "You can count on him to turn into Michael Jordan in the playoffs. He looks great now, but I think he's gonna be even better once you get to the playoffs."

In this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 48/31/83 shooting. In his last 10 games, Leonard is averaging 24.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 51/39/93 shooting.

Kawhi Leonard is almost back to form, but he still isn't quite there defensively. It's been far too easy for teams to blow by him at times, but he's also shown signs of his usual defensive prowess. Unfortunately, Leonard performing well in these last 10 games hasn't translated to wins for the Clippers. The LA Clippers have lost 8 out of their last 10 games, with 6 of those losses coming from fourth-quarter collapses. This team has forgotten how to close games, and they have to re-learn quickly, otherwise, they may not even make the play-in tournament.

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton