Joel Embiid Reveals Honest Opinion of Paul George
The Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed former LA Clippers star Paul George, pairing him with 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Sitting down with ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Embiid shared his honest thoughts on George and his fit in Philadelphia.
"Yeah, I think as far as the fit, it looks amazing," Embiid said. "It is great, especially when you got a big ... I don't like to call myself a big, but when you got a player that posts up and that isos quite a bit, you need to have willing shooters and guys that are not afraid to pull the trigger. PG, great shooter, 40%, 45 catch and shoot; Tyrese, we know great shooter, off the dribble, catch-and-shoot.
Embiid added, "On paper, and as far as the fit, it looks fantastic because you got both guys that can play off the ball, and they can play on ball and they're great shooters and they can handle the ball, and then you also got me. So, yeah, it looks great."
While George has his flaws, part of what made him such an attractive free agent target for Piladelphia is how easy he is to integrate. A great shooter, George can thrive off the ball without Embiid and Tyrese Maxey needing to change too much about how they play. It certainly makes sense why Embiid is excited about the fit.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years