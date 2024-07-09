All Clippers

Joel Embiid Reveals Honest Opinion of Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid spoke on Paul George

Joey Linn

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks in game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed former LA Clippers star Paul George, pairing him with 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Sitting down with ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Embiid shared his honest thoughts on George and his fit in Philadelphia.

"Yeah, I think as far as the fit, it looks amazing," Embiid said. "It is great, especially when you got a big ... I don't like to call myself a big, but when you got a player that posts up and that isos quite a bit, you need to have willing shooters and guys that are not afraid to pull the trigger. PG, great shooter, 40%, 45 catch and shoot; Tyrese, we know great shooter, off the dribble, catch-and-shoot.

Embiid added, "On paper, and as far as the fit, it looks fantastic because you got both guys that can play off the ball, and they can play on ball and they're great shooters and they can handle the ball, and then you also got me. So, yeah, it looks great."

While George has his flaws, part of what made him such an attractive free agent target for Piladelphia is how easy he is to integrate. A great shooter, George can thrive off the ball without Embiid and Tyrese Maxey needing to change too much about how they play. It certainly makes sense why Embiid is excited about the fit.

