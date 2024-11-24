Joel Embiid's Injury Status for Clippers vs 76ers
The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers face off tonight, but a plethora of All-Stars will be missing out on the action. While James Harden is available to face his former team, many others aren't going to be - even some who were available in LA.
The Clippers and 76ers previously faced off this season on November 6, where LA had a wire-to-wire win of 110-98. It was a game where James Harden and Paul George played, but Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid were unavailable. Tyrese Maxey was available in the matchup, but he was ultimately injured and couldn't finish the game.
Unfortunately for the 76ers, it looks like Embiid won't be available again in tonight's rematch against the Clippers. The Sixers have officially listed Embiid as out against the LA Clippers due to left knee injury management.
Embiid has not played a game against the Clippers since January 17, 2023. However, he also has a dominating 9-1 career record against LA. After missing tonight's game, Embiid will have not faced the Clippers for over two seasons.
Embiid has only played in 4 out of 15 games for the 76ers this season. In those 4 games, he's averaged 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 38/17/100 shooting from the field. It's the lowest scoring season of Embiid's career, even lower than his rookie year, and vastly lower than last season where he averaged 34.7 points a game.
The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
