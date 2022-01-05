Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    John Collins Expected to Join Hawks for Lakers and Clippers Games

    John Collins has been cleared from health & safety protocols.

    The Clippers were already expected to have a very hard month of January, and it looks like it's about to get a lot harder.

    Shams Charania has reported that John Collins has cleared his health & safety protocols and is expected to join the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles where they'll play the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. Additionally, Sarah Spencer reported that Collins will meet with Hawks medical staff to go through a workout first and see how he's feeling before playing.

    John Collins has not played a basketball game since Christmas day against the New York Knicks. He's averaging 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds on 55% shooting for the season.

    The Clippers have had an incredibly shorthanded roster, but it looks like they may get a little bit of help before then. Brandon Boston is expected to join the team for Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns, and Ivica Zubac will more than likely be available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. It remains to be seen whether or not Luke Kennard will be available for Sunday's game. 

    Even though the Clippers are getting back some of their key role players from health & safety protocols, they're still going to be missing the services of their two best players - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Any game without both of them will always be tough.

