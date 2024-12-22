John Wall Makes Honest Statement on NBA Retirement
Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has not appeared in a game since January 13, 2023. That game was the last of his brief stint with the LA Clippers, as Wall suffered an abdominal strain that did not heal before he was traded to the Houston Rockets at that season’s deadline.
Never suiting up for Houston after the trade, Wall has been searching for another NBA opportunity. Now 34 years old, Wall still believes he has the ability to play NBA basketball, and wants his final game to come on his own terms. Speaking with ESPN, Wall made an honest statement about this.
"It would mean the world," Wall said of possibly getting another NBA opportunity. "You want to go out on your own terms. I want to finish it the way I want. If I play my last game, I want to walk off the court my way."
On the injury he suffered in what is currently has last NBA game, Wall told ESPN, "You do all you can to take care of yourself, and injuries are still part of the game of basketball. Yeah, I think about that. The time I had, I enjoyed. I get frustrated at times. But God don't make no mistakes."
Wall averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in his 34 games (three starts) with the Clippers. Shooting just 40.8 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three, Wall was inefficient during his time in LA, but still brought some upside with his playmaking and speed.
Whether or not he returns to the NBA remains to be seen, but Wall's run with the Washington Wizards is something may fans will remember.
