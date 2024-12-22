All Clippers

John Wall Makes Honest Statement on NBA Retirement

Former LA Clippers star John Wall wants to retire on his own terms.

Joey Linn

Oct 27, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; LA Clippers guard John Wall (11) looks at the scoreboard during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has not appeared in a game since January 13, 2023. That game was the last of his brief stint with the LA Clippers, as Wall suffered an abdominal strain that did not heal before he was traded to the Houston Rockets at that season’s deadline.

Never suiting up for Houston after the trade, Wall has been searching for another NBA opportunity. Now 34 years old, Wall still believes he has the ability to play NBA basketball, and wants his final game to come on his own terms. Speaking with ESPN, Wall made an honest statement about this.

January 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) controls the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"It would mean the world," Wall said of possibly getting another NBA opportunity. "You want to go out on your own terms. I want to finish it the way I want. If I play my last game, I want to walk off the court my way."

On the injury he suffered in what is currently has last NBA game, Wall told ESPN, "You do all you can to take care of yourself, and injuries are still part of the game of basketball. Yeah, I think about that. The time I had, I enjoyed. I get frustrated at times. But God don't make no mistakes."

Wall averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in his 34 games (three starts) with the Clippers. Shooting just 40.8 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three, Wall was inefficient during his time in LA, but still brought some upside with his playmaking and speed.

Whether or not he returns to the NBA remains to be seen, but Wall's run with the Washington Wizards is something may fans will remember.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

