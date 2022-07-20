Skip to main content
John Wall Opens up About Role on Clippers

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

John Wall is open to starting or coming off the bench

In a recent television appearance, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported that the LA Clippers will have John Wall and Reggie Jackson compete for the starting point guard spot in training camp. While the starting spot is being framed as a competition, Wall understands the process is more of an evaluation to see which player fits best in each role.

"He's been great for this team the last couple years, especially when guys been out, and even when they haven't been out," John Wall said of Reggie Jackson. "Whoever gets the starting role, we'll give him that respect, and whoever comes off the bench we'll give him that respect. But we all got one ultimate goal as a team. It's not about to be me vs. Reggie in training camp or anything like that. It's about what can we do to be the best to fit in what position we can be to help this team win."

While some have speculated that John Wall would be opposed to a bench role, having started 601 of his 613 career games, the five-time All-Star made it clear that both he and Reggie Jackson will accept whatever role helps the team win. If that means he comes off the bench, there's a level of respect he will command in that role. If that means he starts, Wall is already prepared to play more off the ball than he has before.

"I know the things I've worked on, especially being able to knock down catch and shoot shots, because I probably won't have the ball in my hands as much," Wall said when asked about how he fits on this Clippers team. "But at the same time, they still want me to be myself, be aggressive, be able to break down the defense for those guys and get them open shots."

