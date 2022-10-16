John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates

LA Clippers guard John Wall has received high praise from his teammates the last few days, especially when it comes to his leadership. Veteran forward Marcus Morris said the team's camaraderie is the best it's been since he joined the Clippers. When asked why, Morris said, "Definitely adding John. The guy he is, he’s outspoken and aggressive. We needed that."

Terance Mann was asked if he feels similarly to Morris, and said, "Acquiring John definitely changed the aura of this team, changed the energy from day one. As soon as he walked in the gym, you felt it… You can tell it’s different."

When asked about these comments by his teammates, Wall said, "It's just me, it's me. Just me being myself. Before I signed, all those guys, [Ty Lue], [Lawrence Frank], Kawhi, PG, they're like just come in and be yourself, don't be nobody different. No matter what, even if they didn't tell me that, I was gonna be myself. That's how I am. I feel like any room I walk in, just being yourself gets you more respect than anything, than trying to fit in and be something you're not."

Wall said he doesn't try to step on anybody's toes, but is focused on being the leader and point guard he's been his whole career. Ty Lue has spoken extensively about how great the dynamic between John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George has been, and Wall expanded upon that before Sunday's practice.

