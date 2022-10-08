John Wall Reacts to Kentucky Basketball Copying His Dougie

Skip to main content
Getty Images

LA Clippers guard John Wall is back, and so is his dance
An icon for his play on the court during his time with the Washington Wizards, five-time All-Star John Wall was equally as popular for his dance moves. Very early in his career, Wall not only went viral for his pre-game dougie, but also popularized his own iteration of the dance, simply known as the "John Wall." 

After bringing the dougie back at the LA Clippers recent open practice, Wall has people doing his dance again, and this includes his former school. In a video posted to Twitter, the Kentucky men's basketball team had each player do their best "John Wall" dance, with some attempting his specific moves, and others going for a standard dougie.

Not long after it was posted, Wall shared his reaction:

After all he's been through the last few years, seeing John Wall happy is simply a joy for basketball fans around the league. Seeing him hit the dougie again had fans nostalgic, especially those who supported him in Washington. Wall helped define NBA basketball in the early 2010's, and having been away from the game for almost two years now, was severely missed by the fans who watched him back then.

Now in a great spot with the LA Clippers, John Wall hopes he can help this team win their first title, and dance at the championship parade in about eight months.

