John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

Kawhi had a simple message for John Wall after he joined the LA Clippers

John Wall has officially signed with the LA Clippers, and the five-time All-Star is excited to get back on the court. When asked why he chose the Clippers over other potential suitors, Wall said, "Just a first-class organization, great team, great talent, I think it's just a great place for me to be. I feel like they're a championship contender team. I feel like I fit whatever they need, to be a point guard there and try to be a leader, and make the game easier for Kawhi and PG."

Already having a relationship with Paul George, the move to Los Angeles was not entirely unfamiliar for Wall. Excited about the opportunity to play with PG, Wall also has an opportunity to facilitate alongside Kawhi Leonard. When asked by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk if he had spoken to Kawhi yet, Wall said the two talked on the phone after he cleared waivers.

"I talked to him on the phone, him and Paul George on the phone," Wall said when asked about Kawhi. "He said, 'Don't come over here and try to fit in. Just be yourself. Play your game no matter what, we will try to fit in with you and feed off each other... We have one ultimate goal, and that's to win a championship.'"

The perceivably quiet Kawhi Leonard has always been represented as a leader by his teammates, and this latest example was shared by his newest teammate John Wall.

