John Wall Reveals What he Said to Crowd in Emotional Return vs Wizards

John Wall finally made his return to a full-capacity arena in Washington, D.C. and it did not disappoint. At one point in the second quarter, Wall exploded to help create a 9-0 run for the LA Clippers and the entire arena erupted in applause.

It was an incredibly cool moment to witness. A city's former star player was cheered as if he was still in their own uniform and showered him with adoration. So many players request trades from their original teams and have such bad breakups, it's always heartwarming to see a positive situation like this.

John Wall revealed after the game that he yelled "this is still my city" to the fans. He also revealed just how much that emotional moment meant to him.

"Just being in that moment and going on runs here when I've played for 10 years, just knowing how much this city means to me," Wall said. It's always going to be a second home to me. Kinda flashback and forget I'm in a different jersey. Just being in that moment and electrifying the crowd, that's what I've been doing for a lot of years in my career when I was here. I think that's a lot of appreciation I get here and how much effort I give when I step between those four lines. Just seeing the crowd stand up, I was like damn I'm still in a Wizards jersey. It was a dope moment for me."

Moments like this are hard to come by in the modern NBA where loyalty doesn't exist. Washington Wizards fans should forever be praised for how they treated John Wall on Saturday night.

