John Wall Shares First Video in Clippers Facility

After sitting out for the entire 2021-22 season, John Wall is excited to play basketball again. The five-time All-Star recently agreed to a two-year contract with the LA Clippers, following his buyout with the Houston Rockets. Now in a position to compete for a title, Wall is understandably excited for this opportunity, and already shared a video of himself in the Clippers facility:

John Wall has a friendship with Paul George that dates back to their early years in the league, so the opportunity to play alongside him is certainly something that helped bring the point guard to LA. The basketball fit is one that projects to be seamless, as the Clippers will be able to surround Wall's playmaking with a plethora of shooters. With seven players on their roster having shot at least 40% on catch and shoot threes the last two seasons, the Clippers will let Wall operate with a significant amount of spacing.

While some have questions about what John Wall can still provide at this stage in his career, the Clippers seem to believe that he will bring exactly what they need. Often lacking a facilitator in the last few seasons, the Clippers will ask Wall to run the offense whenever he is on the floor, taking some of the burden off the team's two stars.

While fans will have to wait a while before they see John Wall in game action, the newest Clipper is already excited to be in the facility.

