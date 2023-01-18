John Wall: Wizards Would Have Destroyed LeBron James in 2017

John Wall pulled no punches in his most recent interview on the Run Your Race Podcast. He discussed his trade from the Wizards, his tumultuous time on the Rockets, and even had a very candid response about playing against LeBron James in the 2017 playoffs.

"We was going to beat the sh*t out of LeBron," Wall said.

He starts off the statement with an incredibly boisterous claim, but then explained it a little bit further.

"I'm telling you, if you interview anybody on the Cavs, that was one team they did not want to see in the East," Wall explained. "Me and Kyrie, we matching up. I’m taking Brad over J.R. You got Bron over Trevor Ariza. I’m taking you know who. Kevin Love and Markieff Morris, I’m taking Kevin Love, but Markieff Morris can shoot threes and post up. I’m taking Gortat over Tristan Thompson, and our bench was deeper than theirs."

Wall went even further, explaining how deep the Wizard's bench was and how the regular season matchup fared between the two.

"We had Bogie, Kelly Oubre," Wall said. "Then you look at every game we played that year, it was always a one or two-point game. They broke our 18-game home winning streak when LeBron hit that bank f**king shot... I told him that sh*t was luck."

For as grandiose as John Wall is talking, he immediately admitted the Wizards would not have beaten the Warriors.

"We definitely wouldn't have beaten the Warriors, they would have won," Wall admitted. "We wouldn't have beaten the Warriors. Me and Brad are good, but we ain't LeBron."

There are a lot of "what-ifs" in NBA history. What if the Clippers didn't lose to the Nuggets and faced the Lakers in the Conference Finals? What if Michael Jordan never retired after his first three-peat? I guess we'll have to chalk up John Wall's statements to that list of what-ifs.