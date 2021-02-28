Report: Jrue Holiday likely to play against Clippers

Jrue Holiday hasn't played a game in the NBA since February 6, and it looks like he may be finally back. Unfortunately for the Clippers, it looks like it may be against them.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jrue Holiday is "likely to return to the lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday."

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled quite a bit without Holiday, even suffering a five-game losing streak. Overall, the team is 5-5 without him. This season, Holiday is averaging: 16.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, on 50/38/79 shooting. His impact goes beyond those numbers though, as he's a former All-Defensive First Team member. Holiday has been missing games due to health and safety protocols, and at one point this season he had a right ankle injury.

The Clippers seem to be on the unfortunate end of star players returning against them in marquee matchups: James Harden on February 2, Karl-Anthony Towns on February 10, and now Jrue Holiday on February 28.

It looks like fans may be receiving a star-studded healthy matchup; Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be playing for the Clippers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jrue Holiday will be playing for the Bucks.

Last season, the Bucks swept the Clippers in the regular season series 0-2, and it's a moment Paul George says he still remembers.

"They had our number last year," George said. "We remember that. They're one of the better teams in the East. It's another stepping stone."

As of right now, the Bucks are the Vegas favorite over the Clippers; the Bucks are a -130, and the Clippers are +110. Tipoff happens at 12:30 PM PST on February 28.