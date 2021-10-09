Justise Winslow Reveals Inspiring Reason for Daily Motivational Messages

The last year and a half has been a very tough time for people all around the world. Justise Winslow wanted to bring some inspiration into the lives of everyone needing that extra boost.

Every morning at 7 am, Justise Winslow posts an inspirational message on his Instagram. It was something that reporter Justin Russo picked up on, to which Winslow answered about post-game after playing the Dallas Mavericks.

"I started this summer," Winslow said. "I'm actually on day 103... I just felt that with COVID and everything we've kinda been through as a community for the past year and a half, myself included, and people in general just needed motivation. We need positive things to look forward to, positive inspiration, motivation from our peers."

Justise Winslow hasn't had an easy path in the NBA himself the last two years. Injuries have significantly decreased his output and playing time. Posting inspirational messages isn't just for his community, but for himself.

"As much as I'm trying to spread it to other people and uplift them and help them push through, it's also a good message for me to help me find that balance to start my day," Winslow said. "It's just been a hectic year and a half with the Black Lives Matter movement, COVID, going to the bubble, a lot of people losing their jobs. Just trying to spread some inspiration."

The world could use more positivity, and it's a great message that Justise Winslow is spreading.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Voted as NBA Coach With Best In-Game Adjustments by GMs

Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard Ranked Top-3 Small Forwards

Serge Ibaka Cleared for Contact and Nearing Return