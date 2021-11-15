Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Karl-Anthony Towns Towns Calls Paul George a 'Brother'
    Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns has a close relationship with LA Clippers star Paul George
    The NBA is often described as a brotherhood; however, these family-like relationships between players are even more magnified within agency groups. Players who share the same agency will often grow close with one another, which is something Reggie Jackson has shared about his close relationship with Paul George. In a recent article from The Athletic's Law Murray, Karl Anthony-Towns also shared these same sentiments about his relationship with Paul George.

    On his friendship with George, Karl Anthony-Towns said, "Him being a CAA client, and all of us being together in LA, I got to get to know him, and over the years, just always being around each other... You know, I just realized how amazing of a person he is, and we grew a relationship. Ever since then, the relationship has continued to grow, and he's someone I truly call like a brother to me."

    Both George and Towns are star players in this league, and the two have faced off three times this season already. While George has gotten the best of Towns in those matchups, the two exchanged jerseys after a Clippers win in Minnesota earlier this season. After that game, Paul George posted an Instagram Story of him and KAT, with the caption, "My guy." It is clear that the two stars have a lot of love for one another, despite being Western Conference rivals.

