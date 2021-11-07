Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Love to Paul George After Clippers Beat Wolves
    Publish date:

    Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Love to Paul George After Clippers Beat Wolves

    Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns have been long-time friends
    Author:

    Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns have been long-time friends

    The Clippers recently embarrassed the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that didn't stop Karl-Anthony Towns from showing love to Paul George.

    The Clippers were losing by 20 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but somehow LA defeated the Wolves by 20 points - even while Paul George was shooting 4/20 from the field. Despite the upsetting loss, Towns gave some appreciation to George on Instagram.

    Paul George responded to the Instagram story shout-out and called Karl-Anthony Towns "My guy." The two players have been long-time friends that have made jokes about each other online, and shown each other love throughout the years. Even going back to George's Oklahoma City Thunder years, the two players have spent time working out with each other.

    Read More

    The Clippers are currently 2-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with another two-game still needing to be played. It's going to be very interesting to see how Karl-Anthony Towns handles his future with the team if they continue to be below average for another consecutive season. Even though numerous NBA sources have told AllClippers that KAT loves playing with his close friend D'Angelo Russell, being on a losing team for so many years in a row will always take a toll on a star player.

    Paul George and the Clippers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 13, in a game where Patrick Beverley returns to Staples Center for the first time. For now, the Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets next.

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    Rate The Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    USATSI_16938161_168390270_lowres
    News

    Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Love to Paul George

    1 minute ago
    20210321-lameloball-paulgeorge-rtr
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    6 hours ago
    Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Report: Serge Ibaka Available For Clippers vs. Hornets Matchup

    17 hours ago
    LDN-L-CLIPPERS-0224-KB33-2
    News

    Paul George Credits Clippers Teammates For Winning Streak

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_17052367_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Doesn't Care About Eric Bledsoe's Bad Shooting

    Nov 6, 2021
    blake-griffin-takes-shot-pistons-fans-getting
    News

    Blake Griffin Reacts to Being Boo'd By Detroit Pistons Fans

    Nov 6, 2021
    43ba6a3442b33cc683d2dcf9f3fd2e22
    News

    LA Clippers Storm Back to Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 104-84

    Nov 5, 2021
    5a748-16360918092310-1920
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 5, 2021