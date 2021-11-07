Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Love to Paul George

The Clippers recently embarrassed the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that didn't stop Karl-Anthony Towns from showing love to Paul George.

The Clippers were losing by 20 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but somehow LA defeated the Wolves by 20 points - even while Paul George was shooting 4/20 from the field. Despite the upsetting loss, Towns gave some appreciation to George on Instagram.

Paul George responded to the Instagram story shout-out and called Karl-Anthony Towns "My guy." The two players have been long-time friends that have made jokes about each other online, and shown each other love throughout the years. Even going back to George's Oklahoma City Thunder years, the two players have spent time working out with each other.

The Clippers are currently 2-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with another two-game still needing to be played. It's going to be very interesting to see how Karl-Anthony Towns handles his future with the team if they continue to be below average for another consecutive season. Even though numerous NBA sources have told AllClippers that KAT loves playing with his close friend D'Angelo Russell, being on a losing team for so many years in a row will always take a toll on a star player.

Paul George and the Clippers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 13, in a game where Patrick Beverley returns to Staples Center for the first time. For now, the Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets next.

