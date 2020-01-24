Kawhi Leonard Is a Starter for the 2020 All-Star Game

The Clippers have their first representative in the All-Star game since 2017, as Kawhi Leonard has been named a starter for the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago.

Leonard was technically named as a Western Conference starter alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Luka Doncic. However, because of the new format of the All-Star Game, there is no West team, and Leonard will instead be in the pool of starters selected in a draft by the two captains: James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This is the fourth All-Star appearance for Leonard, and all four have been as starter. His first two came with San Antonio in 2016 and 2017, and his third was last year with Toronto. He recently earned the seventh Player of the Week selection of his career, and he is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists in his first season with the Clippers.

Leonard was predictably demure when discussing the possibility of being named an All-Star, though he did acknowledge how much he appreciates the fan support.

"I’m happy that I have some fans or people that like to enjoy watching me play," Leonard said after the second round of fan votes were released. "I thank them. I love them for voting for me. But I’m not keeping track."

Leonard finished third in voting in the West frontcourt among the fans, the media, and the players. His teammate Paul George finished fourth in fan voting, fifth among players, and seventh among media. He will have a chance to be voted in as a reserve by the coaches, but George's case has diminished in the competitive Western Conference due to his injury absence.

Montrezl Harrell was the next highest frontcourt finisher among Clippers. He finished 18th in fan voting and 14th in player voting (16 votes). Ivica Zubac also earned five votes from players around the league.

Lou Williams earned the most votes among Clippers backcourt players. He finished 13th overall in voting (one behind former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander). Patrick Beverley finished 19th.

