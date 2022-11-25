Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets

The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is missing his second game straight with an ankle sprain. George is missing his third straight game with a hamstring tendon strain. Luke Kennard will be missing his fifth straight game with a calf strain.

It's a very unfortunate situation for the Clippers because the team had finally started gelling and becoming the team that everyone expected them to be. Leonard was finally in the process of getting the reps that he so desperately needed, too. The team was half a game out of the first seed when facing the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and now they're back to the sixth seed.

The current stretch of games is a very pivotal one for the Clippers. They have the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and Sacramento Kings. All of these teams, besides the Pacers, will be in playoff competition with the Clippers. All of these teams, including the Pacers, are competitive basketball teams that would give the Clippers a hard time even if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy.

This upcoming stretch will test a lot for the Clippers. Hopefully, they'll have at least one of Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, or there's a decent chance the team may fall under .500.

