Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's Status for Clippers vs Lakers Revealed

The LA Clippers face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in a game that has unexpectedly huge consequences. No one expected the Clippers to have a 25-24 record 49 games into the season, but they do, so they have a record far closer to the Lakers than anyone expected.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they have both of their key superstars playing. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be playing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Kawhi has very much started to return to form, but Paul George clearly still has some rust in his game.

Additionally, Luke Kennard remains out with calf soreness, and John Wall remains out with abdominal soreness. Brandon Boston, Jason Preston, and Moses Brown are all out with G League commitments.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have LeBron James listed as questionable, so there still isn't any certainty on whether or not he will play against the Clippers.

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers only have a two-game differential, so this game has gigantic seeding implications. The Clippers are only two games away from the fourth seed, but also only two games away from the twelfth seed. Every game matters tremendously for the Clippers, but some matter just a little bit more, with this being one of them.

