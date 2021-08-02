Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Kawhi Leonard Chose Paul George Over Russell Westbrook

Kawhi Leonard Chose Paul George Over Russell Westbrook

The untold story of Russell Westbrook's call to Kawhi has been revealed
Author:
Publish date:
The untold story of Russell Westbrook's call to Kawhi has been revealed

Everyone knows the story of how Kawhi Leonard hand-picked Paul George to be his partner in LA, but no one knows the story of how he picked George over Russell Westbrook.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN revealed a fantastic story about how Russell Westbrook initially made a call to Kawhi Leonard about joining him in LA. Westbrook was the one who first wanted to leave the Thunder, not Paul George. Once Kawhi received Westbrook's call, he realized it was open season in Oklahoma City. So Kawhi then called Paul George and decided to have him be his partner in LA instead of Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook calling Kawhi Leonard in 2019 created a chain of events that caused a huge domino effect:

- Kawhi Leonard gets Paul George to join him with the Clippers
- Russell Westbrook goes to Houston
- Chris Paul goes to Oklahoma City
- James Harden goes to Brooklyn
- Russell Westbrook goes to Washington
- Chris Paul gets his first NBA Finals with Phoenix
- Russell Westbrook becomes a Laker.

If Kawhi Leonard decided to have Russell Westbrook join him in LA instead of Paul George, none of these things may have happened - that's how crazy the domino effect in the NBA is.

Kawhi Leonard has yet to taste the ultimate success with the LA Clippers after lobbying for Paul George. Injuries got in the way of that in 2021, and may possibly get in the way during 2022. Hopefully, Kawhi can return at some point during the season from his ACL surgery.

USATSI_13699827_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Chose Paul George Over Russell Westbrook

USATSI_15971353_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Attended LA Clippers' Draft Workouts

reggie-jackson-clippers
News

Report: Reggie Jackson to Receive Serious Interest From Pelicans

Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with guard Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Re-Sign with LA Clippers

USATSI_16076987
News

Kawhi Leonard Opts out, Becomes Free Agent

USATSI_15835406
News

Should the LA Clippers Pursue Andre Iguodala?

Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clippers Competing With Heat, Warriors, and Pacers for Nicolas Batum

Feb 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) moves past Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) for a basket in the second quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clippers Extend Qualifying Offer to Amir Coffey