Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Bradley Beal Make Unexpected NBA History
The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the biggest stories in the NBA last season, as they were able to win 50 games despite being projected to finish in the lottery by several media outlets. Not only were they boosted by an All-NBA season from James Harden, but got strong play from Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac as well.
However, their season came to an end after a seven-game series with the Denver Nuggets, proving that they still needed some more pieces to their roster to become legit contenders in the Western Conference. This offseason, they've done so, adding Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul. However, this has led to them making unexpected NBA history.
According to Yahoo Sports' Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine, the Clippers are officially the oldest team in NBA history (33.2 average age) for the 2025-26 season (barring any drastic moves). They surpass the Utah Jazz from the 2000-01 season, led by John Stockton and Karl Malone.
That 2000-01 Jazz team went on to win 53 games that season, but lost in the first round of the postseason. While narratives around this team being old have continued to be pushed, it's not like these players are getting ready for retirement. Their two oldest players, Paul and Lopez, both played in 80 or more games last season.
Luckily for Ty Lue and the Clippers, they have plenty of capable rotation pieces on this team to allow for the older players to rest when needed. While the Clippers improved big time this offseason, they'll still have to face a tough Western Conference featuring improved Denver and Houston teams.
