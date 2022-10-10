Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard Details Relationship With Patrick Beverley

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard Details Relationship With Patrick Beverley

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard still has love for Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley were a dominant defensive tandem with the LA Clippers. The two were close during their time as teammates, and have maintained a relationship even after Beverley was traded. Now with the Lakers, Beverley said recently said that he and Leonard have a friendly competitive battle with each other.

"Me and [Kawhi], we text almost every day," Beverley said. "6:00 AM morning, he sends me a picture of him in the gym, 'Oh, I beat you today.' I'm pissed, the whole time I'm on the way, 15 minutes from my workout. But just the fact that he's 20-30 minutes in front of me, he wins the day... those friendly battles all the time."

Leonard was asked about this relationship following Sunday's pre-season game, and said, "Pat's competitive, so that's one of the things I love about him. He's a student of the game as well. We always have a similarity with each other just how focused we are. That relationship just built over time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Still with love for his former teammate Leonard appreciates the friendly battle between the two. Scheduled to face off on opening night, there will almost certainly be some individual battles for fans to watch for between Beverley and Leonard. Both are competitive, and while they're friends off the court, that always stops for the 48 minutes they're opponents.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

fullsizeoutput_d228
News

John Wall Details What Community Work Means to Him

By Joey Linn
5cfaeb872100004011e6c320
News

Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn
https---hoopshabit.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2016-04-1183806610
News

Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard

By Joey Linn
john-wall-getty
News

John Wall Reacts to Kentucky Basketball Copying His Dougie

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123473_168390270_lowres
News

Video: John Wall Recreates His Iconic Dougie Dance Again

By Farbod Esnaashari
Lakers-LeBron
News

LeBron James References Clippers in Hilarious Hypothetical

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123474_168390270_lowres
News

NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 3, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) receives a high five from forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after shooting the go ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs as guard Patrick Beverley (21) looks on in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey Linn