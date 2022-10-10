Kawhi Leonard Details Relationship With Patrick Beverley

Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley were a dominant defensive tandem with the LA Clippers. The two were close during their time as teammates, and have maintained a relationship even after Beverley was traded. Now with the Lakers, Beverley said recently said that he and Leonard have a friendly competitive battle with each other.

"Me and [Kawhi], we text almost every day," Beverley said. "6:00 AM morning, he sends me a picture of him in the gym, 'Oh, I beat you today.' I'm pissed, the whole time I'm on the way, 15 minutes from my workout. But just the fact that he's 20-30 minutes in front of me, he wins the day... those friendly battles all the time."

Leonard was asked about this relationship following Sunday's pre-season game, and said, "Pat's competitive, so that's one of the things I love about him. He's a student of the game as well. We always have a similarity with each other just how focused we are. That relationship just built over time."

Still with love for his former teammate Leonard appreciates the friendly battle between the two. Scheduled to face off on opening night, there will almost certainly be some individual battles for fans to watch for between Beverley and Leonard. Both are competitive, and while they're friends off the court, that always stops for the 48 minutes they're opponents.

