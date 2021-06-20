Sports Illustrated home
Kawhi Leonard Doing 'Everything He Can' To Rejoin Clippers

The Clippers really missed Kawhi Leonard after losing Game 1 to the Phoenix Suns
The LA Clippers have finally lost a playoff game without Kawhi Leonard, and his presence was definitely needed in Game 1. Kawhi may not be playing with the Clippers, but the team says he's doing everything he can to rejoin the team.

"He's doing everything he can to make an impact from afar and he's doing everything he can to get back as fast as possible," Reggie Jackson said.

Despite not playing, Leonard has remained a vocal leader to the Clippers for the last three games. During Game 6 against the Utah Jazz, Leonard met with his team in the locker room at halftime to give some motivation. Whatever the team did at halftime worked, as they completed a 25-point comeback.

DeMarcus Cousins says Kawhi Leonard is "still active and talking to the team", and "engaged as much as he can be right now."

There's still no timetable on when Kawhi Leonard will return to the Clippers, and if he will return. The most recent information sources told AllClippers is that he has an ACL sprain. Other than that, no information has been given on his return date. 

The Clippers need to win every single game they can get while Chris Paul is out because he'll likely return before Kawhi Leonard does during the Western Conference Finals.

