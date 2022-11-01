Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' With Injury Return Progress

Kawhi Leonard's triumphant return to the Clippers this season hasn't gone according to plan at all. Leonard returned on opening day against the Los Angeles Lakers, and has only played in one game since then - a grand total of roughly 42 minutes.

Many fans feel frustrated about Leonard's lack of availability, but no one is more frustrated than Kawhi himself.

"He's frustrated," head coach Ty Lue said. "He wants to be out on the floor. To then not be on the floor, then now he can't travel, he wants to travel but obviously, that's not the right thing to do right now. The stiffness and what he's going through, just frustrated putting in all the work the last 15 months, and to get to this point, and not being where he wants to be right now physically. He's getting better, and that's the most important thing."

It's a very unfortunate situation for both Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. This team hasn't played with him since June 2021, and they definitely need time to reacclimate themselves with Leonard. However, if Kawhi has stiffness in his knee and has a setback, there's nothing anyone can really do. Kawhi's first level of contact after his injury was during training camp with the Clippers. Hopefully, this knee stiffness is just the result of the first time Kawhi Leonard played with contact on his knee.

