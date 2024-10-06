All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Health Before NBA Season

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was honest about his injury recovery.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors played a preseason game in Hawaii on Saturday. This game concluded what was a week-long training camp in Oahu for the two Pacific Division rivals.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not participate in any training camp drills, as he was limited to just strengthening his knee. Speaking with reporters at halftime of Saturday’s game, Leonard got honest about his health entering the new NBA season.

"I feel good," Leonard said. "Just been taking my time, getting stronger, and getting ready.”

When asked if he plans to play in back-to-backs this season, which has always been a fluid situation since he arrived in Los Angeles, Leonard said, “We're just taking it slow, day by day and just trying to get me back on the floor. Once those conversations come, we'll see what they're talking about.”

Leonard also had some interesting comments about his position, and how the Clippers may need to take a look at how to best utilize him at this stage of his career.

“As I get older, guys aren’t doing what I’m doing pretty much,” Leonard said. “You don’t see it around the league. Even when I was young… This is what I work for. I strive to get a championship. I’m not out there to try to play 82 games. I’m trying to win. Even though that’s obligated for me. I try to, but it hasn’t worked out.”

Like last season, Leonard protects to spend a lot of time at power forward this season.

“Who was the power forward last year? It’s gonna be the same thing pretty much,” Leonard said. “But we gotta control what we can control. I probably ran the top-five most miles per game last year. Or top-10. All coming off a torn meniscus. So we gotta see if that’s beneficial for me or not.”

It remains unclear if Leonard will be available when the Clippers host the Phoenix Suns on opening night, but he seems to be progressing well.

