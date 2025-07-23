Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Offseason in Rare Interview
Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is known to be a man of few words. However, two-time NBA Champion recently sat down with PEOPLE Magazine for a rare sit-down interview, in which he allowed an inside look at his offseason and family life.
Leonard was interviewed by people while in Paris, where he was debuting a new signature shoe design and sitting front row at fashion shows for some of the world's most exclusive brands. Leonard is embarking on a sort of world tour this offseason, as he will head to Rwanda for a clinic in August before touring Asia.
"It was my first time being in Paris, and just seeing how the architecture is, the different cuisines they have, it was nice," Leonard told PEOPLE. "I guess (the shoes) just caught some people's eyes walking around in fashion week and they've just been asking questions."
Leonard also revealed a few inspirations for the sneaker, which included his daughter's fondness of tennis and his own respect for the skateboarding culture in his native Southern California.
"My daughter's into tennis, so when I went to the US Open in 2022, and I think Coco (Gauff) won it, I just built this sneaker based off of being there with my daughter," Leonard told PEOPLE. "It's like the tennis-ball material. But some of the inspiration for the shoes that I was wearing in Milan and Paris were the tennis ones.
"(Also) just giving a nod back to the street culture and skateboarding. They have their own style and tastes. They don't have no uniform set up. They could just put any pieces together they want."
