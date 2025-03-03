All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest on Clippers' Disappointing Losses to Lakers

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard got honest after losing two games to the Los Angeles Lakers

Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It is challenging for an NBA team to play the same opponent twice in a three-day span, but "challenging" is an understatement for what the LA Clippers had to do. The Clippers played their crosstown rival Lakers on the road twice in three days, while LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and company are playing their best basketball of the season.

The Clippers lost both matchups by an average of five points, while Lakers superstar Doncic scored a combined 60 points in the weekend series. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did all he could in Sunday's loss, recording 33 points and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes, all season-high marks.

Following the two losses, Leonard got honest about himself and his teammates staying focused despite the slump.

"It's a little different scenario just from the talent that we have and the situation I was in earlier in the season, but just got to keep fighting," Leonard said. "Got to stay focused on each and every game and try to limit our mistakes as much as possible."

Clippers head coach Ty Lue also kept it real following back-to-back losses to the Lakers but felt optimistic about his team moving forward.

“Just got to play through it," Lue said. "Nobody's gonna feel sorry for us. We got down 21 [points] tonight. I like our fight to come back, didn't give in, being able to play through adversity, being able to play through missed shots, and so I'm gonna give our guys credit for that, but it's a long season. It's a hard season, and every night's gonna be a tough game, and we understand that."

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (left) talks with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10)
Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (left) talks with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So you're gonna win some, you're gonna lose some, but the biggest thing is about getting through adversity, staying together and then making sure we're building and going in the right direction," Lue said.

The Clippers have lost five of their last six games, but everyone knows they have the talent to compete in a tough Western Conference. With the postseason quickly approaching, the Clippers need to get it together and find a rhythm.

LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

