Kawhi Leonard Gives Honest Answer on if He Feels Fully Healthy

If you ask Kawhi Leonard how he feels, he'd tell you he feels good. If you look at the numbers Leonard's been putting up, it seems pretty obvious that he's not fully back yet. However, he's definitely regaining his old form bit by bit.

Kawhi Leonard still has a minutes restriction and can't play back-to-backs, but that didn't stop him from putting up an efficient 31-point performance against the Washington Wizards. On Saturday, Leonard put up 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals, on 46% shooting.

"Yeah, I already felt good," Leonard said. "It's hard to play in 24 - minute stints or go to 26, but we made shots tonight. Season high in shot attempts as well, if you shoot the ball, you should get more shots. PG [Paul George] was out, Reggie [Reggie Jackson] was out, Zu [Ivica Zubac] was out, so just made it to be more assertive and aggressive throughout the whole game."

Kawhi started the game shooting 0/5 from the field in the first quarter, but then finished the game shooting 12/21 from the field the rest of the game. That's why being able to play heavier minutes actually matters, because it gives players a chance to average out their shooting. Kawhi Leonard definitely still doesn't have all of his lift back yet, but it's very clear what he's still capable of doing - the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics saw that firsthand. He just needs more time.

