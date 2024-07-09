Kawhi Leonard Gives Unexpected Message on His Injuries
Typically, Kawhi Leonard is a man of silence. Very few know about his injuries, what he's dealing with, or his mental state. While conducting a media session during Team USA scrimmage, Leonard opened up in a way he's never done before about his injuries.
"Yeah, but this is just my journey, so whatever ... I can't lay out the perfect script for me," Leonard said to ESPN. "Last year, I tried to play as much as possible, felt great. And at a certain period of time I couldn't go. I tried the best that I could, but it's just my journey. I don't want to be in a situation that I do be in, but I got to take it for what it is. And a lot of people are watching, supporters or doubters, but I motivate a lot of people."
Last season, Kawhi Leonard played in 68 games. It was the healthiest he's been during the regular season since the 2016-17 NBA season before Zaza Pachulia undercut him in the playoffs. The most frustrating part about it all was the fact that it seemed like last season was finally going to be the one where Kawhi would make a healthy appearance in the playoffs, it wasn't. Regardless, Kawhi Leonard isn't going to feel sorry for himself.
"So, I got to keep doing what I'm doing and I might be the most known at the time right now, like injury or whatever, but people have, players have worse luck than I have," Leonard said. "So just to being able to keep going and keep going is going to motivate the next guy that's watching me. So I'm going to keep going until I can't."
Talking heads like Stephen A. Smith make comments that Kawhi Leonard doesn't want to play basketball, but anyone one who rehabs year after year like Kawhi does would say otherwise. The amount of difficulty it takes to tear an ACL and then return as a 30-point a game scorer after the age of 30 years old is incredibly high. Dealing with injuries is a battle that doesn't end on the court, and continues at home - Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with that for the last five years.