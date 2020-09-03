SI.com
Kawhi Leonard says he's taken notice of the Nuggets 'will to win'

Farbod Esnaashari

Many are predicted the Clippers to defeat the Denver Nuggets, but Kawhi Leonard isn't sleeping on his opponent. 

Denver just went through a grueling 3-1 comeback, with their grit on full display; every single game for the past week was a "win or go home" scenario, where the Nuggets ultimately won in a very dramatic fashion. They're only the 12th team in NBA history to do so, and are currently riding an emotional momentum wave. That will to win is one of the things Kawhi Leonard has paid most attention to.

"Got a great center in Jokic, Murray as well at the point guard spot," Leonard said. "Both leading that unit. They play together. They've been together for a while. Just the chemistry, their will to win."

The biggest difference between the Nuggets now, and in the regular season, is the emergence of Michael Porter Jr. Porter was named one of the most improved players in the bubble, and gives the Nuggets a whole new layer of depth that they didn't have before. While the Clippers completely handled the Nuggets in February, it's safe to say that the Nuggets aren't quite the same team. Kawhi knows just how impactful Porter can be.

"He has a big impact," Leonard said. "He can shoot the ball, rebound the ball, bring it up, transition, find guys that are open, create his own shots. Just as another scorer to the team. He also has some size on him. He can rebound on the offensive end, get some putbacks. That's difficult to guard."

The Clippers may be the favorites in this matchup, but never forget that anything can happen. Denver perfectly illustrated how far a will to win can take a team, and hopes to enforce it against the Clippers. Their presence in this second round is already against immeasurable odds. The Conference Semifinals begins Thursday.

