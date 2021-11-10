Kawhi Leonard Helping With Coaching Decisions on Sidelines

Propelled by a five-game winning streak, the LA Clippers have begun the new season 6-4. This is the exact same record they had last year though 10 games, except this time they have done it without Kawhi Leonard. The recent success has been largely due to the play Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Nicolas Batum; however, Kawhi himself has reportedly been very involved on the sidelines as well.

Towards the end of the third quarter during Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Paul George picked up his fourth foul. While George collecting his fourth foul at that stage of the game would likely send him to the bench on most nights, coach Ty Lue opted to leave him in. Before that decision from Lue, he also chose not to challenge the call.

Upon picking up the foul, George seemed to signal that he wanted the play reviewed. According to Andrew Grief of the LA Times, Kawhi Leonard signaled to the coaching staff that George did indeed commit a foul, encouraging them not to waste their challenge on what would have likely been an unsuccessful attempt.

This level of engagement from Kawhi is reportedly not new, because when asked about Kawhi's involvement while injured, Nicolas Batum recently said that "He's here every day being vocal, being a coach." When asked to expand upon Kawhi as a coach, Batum added that while he isn't the loudest, he knows what to say and when to say it.

There is still no timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return, but in the meantime, he remains involved on the sidelines.

