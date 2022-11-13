Kawhi Leonard 'Looked Pretty Good' in 5-on-5 Work

There's still no timetable on when Kawhi Leonard will return to the Clippers, but he's been working his way through his setback and looks pretty good so far.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue addressed the media about Leonard's potential return; there wasn't an update about a potential comeback, but Kawhi does look good in his rehab.

"He played 5-on 5 with some of our guys, some of the players and some of the coaches," Lue said. "The first time he was able to get on the floor and play 5-on-5 and he looked pretty good. Still have a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the floor, playing 5-on-5."

Kawhi Leonard played 5-on-5 separately before the team's practice. So far, Kawhi Leonard has played only roughly 42 minutes of basketball in 13 games this season. He played on opening night against the Lakers, then played a few days later against the Phoenix Suns. He subsequently traveled with the team to Oklahoma City to play against the Thunder, but then immediately had to travel back home for some stiffness in his knee. Since then, Leonard has not played again.

Clipper players like Paul George and Ivica Zubac have mentioned that Leonard is trying his best to come back and feels awful about not being out there with his teammates. Hopefully, that time will come in the near future.

