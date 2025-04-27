Kawhi Leonard Makes Clippers History vs Nuggets in Game 4
The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 on Saturday, but Kawhi Leonard moved up in the record books.
During the game, Leonard scored his 892nd point as a member of the Clippers in the playoffs.
Leonard passed Paul George for sole possession of 3rd place on the team’s all-time playoff points list.
Leonard finished the game with 24 points, putting him at 900 points all-time in a Clippers uniform during the playoffs.
He now trails Chris Paul (1,125 points) and Blake Griffin (1,073 points) in the Clippers record book.
He surpasses his former teammate in Los Angeles in six fewer games. George scored 891 playoff points for the Clippers in 38 games. Saturday marked Leonard's 32nd playoff game for the Clippers.
Paul played 53 playoff games during his tenure in Los Angeles while Griffin suited up in 51 postseason contests.
After Saturday's contest, Ivica Zubac has 463 career playoff points for the Clippers while James Harden has 212 career playoff points for the organization.
Leonard's 24 points were not enough as the Clippers fell 101-99 to the Nuggets in a Game Four thriller. The finish saw Nikola Jokic miss a potential game-winning shot, but Aaron Gordon cleaned up with a dunk as time expired.
After an official review, it was determined that Gordon's dunk counted and the Nuggets had tied the series at two heading back to Denver.