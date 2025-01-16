All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Makes Honest James Harden Statement

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard spoke on James Harden.

Joey Linn

Nov 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard James Harden (1) talk during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Nov 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard James Harden (1) talk during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in what was a historic performance for the team. Winning by a franchise record 59 points, the Clippers also made NBA history by becoming the first team to score at least 125 points while holding their opponents under 70.

This game featured Kawhi Leonard’s best performance of the season, as the two-time Finals MVP scored 23 points in 24 minutes. Playing just his fourth game of the season, Leonard looked the most comfortable he has thus far.

Leonard scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter, going a perfect 4/4 from the field in that frame.

LA’s historic margin of victory was not the only history made on Wednesday night. Moving into 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Clippers star James Harden continued his ascent up the all-time ranks.

Via NBA: “Congrats to @JHarden13 of the @LAClippers for moving into 15th on the all-time scoring list!”

Leonard was asked about this after the game, saying it’s a treasure to watch his Clippers teammate.

“He puts in the time,” Leonard said. “It’s showing now. Look at the years of consistency. Now he’s 15, he’s just gonna keep going from there, as long as he’s on the floor. It’s great, especially to be in his home town doing this”

Leonard added, “It’s a treasure to watch. And how he does it, it’s not many that could do that. He’s one of a kind. One that changed the game.”

Leonard and Harden have a 43-22 record when playing together.

