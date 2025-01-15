All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Makes Honest Statement After Heat-Clippers

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking his time after a long injury absence.

Joey Linn

Jan 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talks during a post game interview after defeating the Atlanta Hawks at Intuit Dome.
Jan 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talks during a post game interview after defeating the Atlanta Hawks at Intuit Dome. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has appeared in just three games this season. Missing the first 34 games due to right knee injury recovery, Leonard has played three of the last four.

The one game Leonard missed in that stretch was due to personal reasons, as he left Denver to be with his family that was affected by the Los Angeles fires. Since returning, Leonard has averaged just 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters after Monday's win over the Miami Heat that Leonard needs to play a certain amount of games before having his minutes increased.

Kawhi Leonard
Jan 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the third quarter at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

For a two-time Finals MVP, it would seemingly be difficult to be this patient after already missing nearly half the season. That said, Leonard is keeping things in perspective and is not rushing this process. 

“I’m just playing and trying to do my job to help the team win, that’s all I do,” Leonard said on Monday. “I feel good. As long as I'm feeling good on the court, I'm able to move quickly, get to my spots, that's all I'm looking for.”

When asked if he just wants to break through his minutes restriction, Leonard added, “No, I'm taking my time. I’ve done that in the past and it led to me on the bench. I'm good where I'm at.”

Leonard also said he can do everything he normally wants to do on the court, but isn’t pushing things as he and the team work together on building him up.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News