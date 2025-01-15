Kawhi Leonard Makes Honest Statement After Heat-Clippers
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has appeared in just three games this season. Missing the first 34 games due to right knee injury recovery, Leonard has played three of the last four.
The one game Leonard missed in that stretch was due to personal reasons, as he left Denver to be with his family that was affected by the Los Angeles fires. Since returning, Leonard has averaged just 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters after Monday's win over the Miami Heat that Leonard needs to play a certain amount of games before having his minutes increased.
For a two-time Finals MVP, it would seemingly be difficult to be this patient after already missing nearly half the season. That said, Leonard is keeping things in perspective and is not rushing this process.
“I’m just playing and trying to do my job to help the team win, that’s all I do,” Leonard said on Monday. “I feel good. As long as I'm feeling good on the court, I'm able to move quickly, get to my spots, that's all I'm looking for.”
When asked if he just wants to break through his minutes restriction, Leonard added, “No, I'm taking my time. I’ve done that in the past and it led to me on the bench. I'm good where I'm at.”
Leonard also said he can do everything he normally wants to do on the court, but isn’t pushing things as he and the team work together on building him up.
