Kawhi Leonard Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2
On Monday night, Kawhi Leonard had an all-time playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.
From tipoff to finish, Leonard was absolutely unstoppable against the Nuggets. In 39 minutes, Leonard put up 39 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, and only 1 turnover on 79/57/100 shooting from the field. Leonard shot 15/19 from the field, 4/7 from three, and 5/5 from the free-throw line.
In fact, Leonard's astonishing performance was history. According to Stathead, Leonard became the first player in NBA playoffs history to put up the line.
In a game where James Harden, Norman Powell, and Bogdan Bogdanovic shot a combined 12/36, Leonard managed to put the team on his back in a vintage performance. Leonard scored 36.6% of the team's entire baskets.
After the game, Leonard was asked about the game, stating that he just wanted to stay in the zone.
Came down to stops at the end of the game. Great basketball team, especially at home, MVP Caliber player in Jokic," Leonard said. "Tough fight, that's what the playoffs are about. I just kept going and staying in the zone. I didn't worry about what shots I was making or missing, I just kept shooting."
After the win, the LA Clippers officially tied the series 1-1 against the Denver Nuggets, in a series where one would argue that they should be up 2-0. Now, they head to Intuit Dome on Thursday night, where LA has a 30-11 home record.
