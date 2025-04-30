All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 5

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard moved up on all-time playoff list against the Denver Nuggets

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers entered Denver in a must-win Game 5 against the Nuggets on Tuesday night, instead, they put up one of their most disappointing games of the season.

From the moment the game began, the Clippers looked like a team lacking the hustle to win a game. They played their worst defense of the playoffs, allowing numerous wide-open dunks in the first quarter. Fans were hoping for a bounce-back game after a heartbreaking Game 4 loss, but instead were treated to an incredibly embarrassing performance.

For as bad as the Clippers played, Kawhi Leonard wasn't as awful as his All-Star teammate James Harden was. Leonard put up 20 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on 53/25/43 shooting from the field.

Leonard also moved up in the all-time playoff rankings, moving up to being tied at 57th place with 144 playoff games. He is tied with Reggie Miller, George Hill, and Charles Oakley.

The biggest issue with Leonard is the fact that Clippers fans have been waiting nearly five years for him to have a healthy playoff run. Previously, when Leonard was healthy in the playoffs, he looked like a top-5 player in the NBA. He hasn't looked anything like that in this series, outside of Game 2.

For the Clippers to be successful, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have to be better than they've been playing. Otherwise, this series is already over.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

