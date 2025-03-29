Kawhi Leonard Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Nets
After months of uncertainty around the LA Clippers, the team has found their rhythm at the perfect time. With just nine games left in the regular season, the Clippers have gotten hot.
The Clippers have won ten of their last 12 games, coming off a dominant victory over the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Friday. In the 32-point win, the Clippers were led by an incredible performance from superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard finished Friday's win with 31 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks with 10-14 shooting from the field, 5-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-6 from the free-throw line, becoming the only player in NBA history to record those numbers in a game in 27 minutes or fewer.
During the Clippers' hot streak, Leonard has taken his game to the next level. In his last ten games, Leonard is averaging 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 54.2% from the field, 46.3% from three-point range, and 81.8% from the charity stripe.
For years, Leonard has been known as the best two-way talent in the NBA and has two Finals MVP awards to show for it. Of course, Leonard has injury concerns, but when healthy, he is one of the league's most dangerous players.
When the 33-year-old All-Star is performing like this, the Clippers are legitimate championship contenders. Leonard is one of the league's top playoff performers, and if he and James Harden can continue playing at this high of a level, the Clippers will be very dangerous.