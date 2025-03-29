Kawhi Leonard Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Nets

Kawhi Leonard finishes the win at BKN with 31-6-2-4-2, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach/exceed those numbers in 27 minutes or fewer



He shot 10/14 from the field, 5/6 from three, and 6/6 at the line



He’s averaging 27.0 PPG on 70.1% TS over his last eight games pic.twitter.com/738ruVJ2M9