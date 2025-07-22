Kawhi Leonard Makes Unexpected Asia Announcement
Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard made a surprising announcement on Tuesday afternoon, revealing on Instagram that he plans to tour the continent in 2025.
Although no exact dates or locations were revealed in the initial post, the caption indicated that those announcements are soon to come.
Leonard previously toured China during a seven-day visit while he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs in 2017. Leonard traveled to China to “support the growth of basketball in the country, and coach top youth talent from the region at The NBA Academy Zhejiang,” according to a report from ESPN’s Michael Wight.
Leonard’s tour of Asia will come after a transformative offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers that saw the team recently acquire Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez and now Chris Paul in a reserve role. The Clippers are officially listed at +1200 to win the Western Conference and +2200 to win the NBA Finals, according to DraftKings' most recent odds update.
Leonard was named both an All-Star and a second team All-NBA team member for the first time since 2021 last season, earning his sixth career selection to the first or second All-NBA team. Leonard is preparing for his sixth season in Los Angeles and his 14th in the league overall after being selected in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Spurs.
