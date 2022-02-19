Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard's New Shoe Officially Revealed

Kawhi Leonard's New Shoe Officially Revealed

Meet New Balance's Kawhi 2.

Meet New Balance's Kawhi 2.

Kawhi Leonard's new shoe with New Balance has officially been unveiled. Kawhi may not have returned to the court yet from his ACL tear, but his shoes have.

Jack Harlow debuted Kawhi's new shoe during the celebrity All-Star game on Friday night. Here's a photo of Harlow in the shoes:

It has a new lightweight design and will officially release on March 19, 2022, for $160.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

The Kawhi 1's were officially released in August 2020, with the sequel pair coming out just around two years later. It's been over a three-year partnership thus far between Leonard and New Balance, beginning in November 2018. Since then, the duo has released iconic shirts and commercials that perfectly fit Leonard's personality.

Read More

In terms of when Kawhi Leonard will return, that remains to be a bit of a mystery. There's a chance that fans may see Kawhi lace up in these shoes within this season, but there's also a decent chance that they won't. Leonard has been ahead of schedule with his rehab, but it's always been a situation where the Clippers would prefer sitting him out for the rest of the season. If Paul George's MRI does not come back clean after February 24 and the Clippers don't have optimistic playoff chances, it would be a very safe assumption to say you won't see Kawhi Leonard lace up in the KAWHI 2s this season.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade

Image via New Balance
News

Kawhi Leonard's New Shoe Officially Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
23 seconds ago
lou-williams-dribbles-1568x882
News

Lou Williams Addresses Potential Retirement

By Joey Linn
36 minutes ago
maxresdefault
News

Jayson Tatum Breaks Down Viral Crossover on Paul George

By Joey Linn
9 hours ago
USATSI_17615329_168390270_lowres
News

Anthony Davis Expected to be Out Both Games Against Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 18, 2022
IMG_0236
News

Clippers Players React to Patrick Beverley Coming to Support Them

By Joey Linn
Feb 18, 2022
1294528374.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Hack-A-Looney Strategy

By Joey Linn
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_12661296_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green says Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 Shot Cost Warriors Another Championship

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 17, 2022
1231954102.0
News

James Wiseman Gives Update on Injury Rehab

By Joey Linn
Feb 16, 2022