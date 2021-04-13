Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Indiana Pacers

Kawhi Leonard will not be playing against the Indiana Pacers due to a sore right foot.

Leonard had just missed the last game against the Detroit Pistons due to rest, so it's a bit unexpected that he's missing another because of a sore right foot. There was no inclination that Leonard was suffering from any soreness prior to this, so it'll be interesting to see where it occurred. This will be the 11th game that Kawhi Leonard has missed this season.

The team will continue to be without both Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley for this road trip as well; the Clippers will be missing three starters.

The Pacers are in the middle of a three-game winning streak where they've defeated the Timberwolves, Magic, and Grizzlies. Myles Turner has been sidelined with an ankle injury and is day-to-day. They still haven't quite lived up to expectations, but they're playing well lately.

The Clippers have played the last two games without one of their top stars, but the Pacers are a much higher challenge than the Pistons or Rockets. Missing three starters is always a tough battle to climb, but somehow the Clippers have done it countless times this season.

Tip Off for the Clippers and Pacers is at 4:30 PT on April 13. The Clippers won't have any rest though, as they'll face the Detroit Pistons immediately after in a back-to-back.

