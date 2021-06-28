Sports Illustrated home
Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 5 Against Phoenix Suns

The LA Clippers are on the verge of elimination without Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers are currently in a tough spot, and it’s not getting any easier. After losing game four in L.A., led by a 25-point night from Devin Booker, they now trail the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals 3-1. Now, to add to the team’s despair, Kawhi Leonard is doubtful to join the team for game five, as reported by Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

Even though everybody on the team has been forced into an upward shift in their role, while Reggie Jackson has pretty much shined, Leonard’s overall impact on both ends of the floor cannot be replicated. He is still a major part of them getting to the Conference Finals.

Clippers forward Paul George revealed in his post-game press conference that his communication with Leonard throughout this run has stayed strong.

“We talk after every game...He’ll text me after the game plan. We’ll talk. We’ll go over what we see and what we saw that night.”

Leonard is vital to the team’s success no matter if he is on the floor, or in a box somewhere in the arena. And well, that’s where he will be in game five: on the sideline.

“It’s gonna be hard. It’s gonna be tough, but it’s gotta be one game at a time. It’s win or go home, so game five is a must win,” George said.

And if anybody knows about the security of a 3-1 lead, it’s this Clippers team who allowed the Denver Nuggets to storm back in a similar spot in the bubble. This time around, there’s no lead, no bubble, no Leonard. Can they buy their star player some extra time? That will be answered on Monday night.

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 5 Against Phoenix Suns

