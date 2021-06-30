Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 6 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 6 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard will miss his 8th straight game.
Author:
Publish date:
Kawhi Leonard will miss his 8th straight game.

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled OUT for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns by the LA Clippers.

Leonard will miss his 8th straight game since suffering an ACL injury against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Leonard didn't start rehabbing the injury until around June 15, so it's only been two weeks since sustaining the injury.

Missing eight straight games feels like it's been a very long time, but not when a team is playing a game every other day for an entire month. ACL injuries could take around 3-4 weeks to heal up, and two weeks simply just isn't enough time for him to return at a comfortable level. There still aren't that many details on the level of the injury, but it's clear he isn't healthy enough to return.

The Clippers are putting up a tremendous fight against the Phoenix Suns despite missing Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and Serge Ibaka. The team is currently trailing the series 3-2, with a chance to force a Game 7 on Wednesday. Even though the Clippers are trailing, they're winning the point differential 519-502. LA hasn't really been outplayed in any of their losses, their defeats are usually from marginal errors like missing free throws.

Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns will be the most important game in LA Clippers history, and they'll have to do it without the best player that's ever played for the franchise.

Related Stories

Paul George Reacts to His Critics after Game 5 Win: "I am who I am"

Tyronn Lue's Message to LA Clippers After Going Down 3-1 to Phoenix Suns

Tyronn Lue: Clippers Coming Back from 3-1 Deficit is 'Very Doable'

USATSI_16255850_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 6 Against Phoenix Suns

USATSI_16334240
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 5 Win over the Phoenix Suns

USATSI_16334212 (1)
News

Paul George Reacts to His Critics after Game 5 Win: "I am who I am"

Jun 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrates with Paul George (13) and Terance Mann (14) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game two of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16320403_168384702_lowres
News

Ty Lue's Message To LA Clippers After Being Down 3-1 Against Suns

USATSI_16319612_168384702_lowres
News

Questionable Calls Go Against Clippers Down The Stretch Of Game 4 According To 2-Minute Report

USATSI_16256070_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 5 Against Phoenix Suns

Jun 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) face off during the fourth quarter of game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 4 Loss to the Phoenix Suns