Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 6 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled OUT for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns by the LA Clippers.

Leonard will miss his 8th straight game since suffering an ACL injury against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Leonard didn't start rehabbing the injury until around June 15, so it's only been two weeks since sustaining the injury.

Missing eight straight games feels like it's been a very long time, but not when a team is playing a game every other day for an entire month. ACL injuries could take around 3-4 weeks to heal up, and two weeks simply just isn't enough time for him to return at a comfortable level. There still aren't that many details on the level of the injury, but it's clear he isn't healthy enough to return.

The Clippers are putting up a tremendous fight against the Phoenix Suns despite missing Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and Serge Ibaka. The team is currently trailing the series 3-2, with a chance to force a Game 7 on Wednesday. Even though the Clippers are trailing, they're winning the point differential 519-502. LA hasn't really been outplayed in any of their losses, their defeats are usually from marginal errors like missing free throws.

Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns will be the most important game in LA Clippers history, and they'll have to do it without the best player that's ever played for the franchise.

