Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are PLAYING Against Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will both be available against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

There's always some uncertainty on whether Leonard or George will be playing in games this season because there are so many sudden late scratches, but it looks like they're a go. Patrick Beverley (Left Hand Fourth Metacarpal Fracture), Amir Coffey (Health and Safety Protocols), and Serge Ibaka (Lower Back Tightness) will all be out.

The Raptors are dealing with their own set of injuries themselves. OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are both listed as doubtful for the game against the Clippers; both Chris Boucher and Paul Watson are still out. That didn't stop the Raptors from defeating the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers though.

This is a pretty must-win game for the LA Clippers. They lost all three games in one of the most important weeks of the season last week, and can't afford to slip up any longer. At this point, it's looking like they won't be able to control their own destiny in terms of playoff standings. If the Denver Nuggets do lose two of their final games, then the Clippers will have a chance to be the 3rd seed again. For that reason alone, is why the Clippers have to start winning games.

The LA Clippers face the Toronto Raptors on May 4 at 7:00 pm PT.

