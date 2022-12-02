Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Upgraded to Questionable vs Kings

Good news for the Clippers, there's a decent chance that the team will get their big guns back in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been upgraded to questionable against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon. Paul George has missed the last six straight games because of a hamstring tendon strain, and Kawhi Leonard has missed the last five straight games because of an ankle sprain. Additionally, Leonard has only played in 5 out of 23 games this season.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, both Norman Powell and Luke Kennard remain to be out for the team on Saturday. Powell has been a tremendous force off the bench, often being the team's most efficient player and even scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

We've barely seen the Clippers at full force this season, or at all since 2021, but getting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back is a very nice start. The team has a perfect opportunity to start gaining some separation in the Western Conference with their next few games against the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, and Orlando Magic.

The Sacramento Kings will be the Clippers' toughest opponents in the upcoming games, but beating them could put some nice separation between the two teams in both short-term and long-term standings.

