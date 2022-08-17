Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard: 'Physically I Feel Good'

Kawhi Leonard: 'Physically I Feel Good'

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard gave an injury update
While he does not say much, especially during the offseason, LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard made a brief appearance during the team's recent hype video. While it was mostly visual clips of Kawhi in the gym, he also had a brief audio appearance, where he could be heard saying, "Physically I feel good."

This is the first time Kawhi himself has publicly spoken about the state of his rehab, and while it is brief, excitement should follow. The Clippers were relatively reserved last season when it came to posting about Kawhi while the superstar forward rehabbed his ACL injury. Knowing he was unlikely to return, and not wanting to indicate otherwise, the team understandably chose not to feature him in much content.

With numerous reports from those close to Kawhi indicating that he is on track to begin the season healthy, along with positive updates on his current physical and mental state, the Clippers let Kawhi give a brief positive update himself.

With the full NBA schedule now live, fans can truly begin their excitement. It has been a rough year for the Clippers, with injuries robbing them of a chance to do something special, but they have absolutely maximized a less than ideal situation. Adding talent up and down the roster, and of course preparing for the return of Kawhi Leonard, the team should be right back in the mix this season.

