Kawhi Leonard Reacts in a Way Fans Would Never Expect to Clippers Being Called Old
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard's NBA journey began with the 2011-12 San Antonio Spurs, where he was immediately surrounded by future Hall of Famers.
That championship-caliber Spurs roster was stacked with experience. Tim Duncan was in his 15th season and still dominating as a four-time NBA champion.
Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili were already established stars who had won three championships together, and Leonard was the young player trying to find his way.
Now, Leonard is one of the oldest players in the league, with two championships under his belt, and is entering a season where the talk surrounding the roster is that they are too old.
Leonard Makes Hilarious Statement
In a response that drew some laughs from the surrounding media, Leonard addressed questions about the Clippers' age concerns with his trademark deadpan delivery, according to Joey Linn.
"I've been an unc for a long time. Since I was 16 years old," Leonard said with a straight face. "It's nothing new. I started on a team with a lot of veterans. It's nothing new to me. When I first came in I was with a lot of greats. Tim Duncan, Tony, Manu, Stephen Jackson, TJ Ford, Richard Jefferson. It's been like that for me."
The Los Angeles Clippers have assembled one of the NBA's most veteran-heavy rosters heading into the 2025-26 season, but in any case, they are still stacked with talent.
Are the Clippers Old or Talented...Or Both?
Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank acknowledged the age concerns but defended the moves they made in the offseason, pointing out that Bradley Beal is technically younger than Norman Powell (by 34 days), and jokingly described Brook Lopez as "ageless," saying, "Thirty-seven is like 17."
With an average age of 30.7, the Clippers may very realistically be one of the oldest teams in the league, with Chris Paul at 40, Brook Lopez at 37, James Harden at 36, and Kawhi Leonard at 34.
While they are one of the oldest teams in the league, that does not take away from the fact that they significantly improved their roster from a season ago. They built around a now-healthy Kawhi Leonard to start the year and a rejuvenated James Harden, fresh off an All-NBA nod.
With Bradley Beal expected to join Leonard, Harden, and Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup, the Clippers are betting that experience and talent outweigh youthful athleticism.
Based on Leonard's track record of success alongside veteran teammates, it's a bet that might just pay off.