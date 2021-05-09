Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Julius Randle Drawing Inspiration From Him

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Julius Randle Drawing Inspiration From Him

Julius Randle credited his improved play from watching Kawhi's championship run with the Raptors
Author:
Publish date:
Julius Randle credited his improved play from watching Kawhi's championship run with the Raptors

Julius Randle has been an absolute star this season and actually credited some of that improvement from watching Kawhi Leonard.

"I really watched a lot of Kawhi and his championship run with Toronto, and for me watching that, it helped me learn what I really wanted to be specific about as far as being able to get to spots on the court," Randle said on a podcast with Adrian Wojnarowski. "Last year was a big learning experience for me, like, I can’t just bully to the rim every time — it’s not going to be just shoot threes or bully to the rim. I’ve got to have some kind of in-between game where defenses load up on me, I can get to my spots and rise."

Randle's Knicks proved themselves victorious against Leonard's Clippers in a very pivotal matchup for New York. Leonard still hasn't had a great performance since coming off of his lower leg injury that made him miss nine games. Nonetheless, Kawhi was grateful to Randle drawing inspiration from him.

One of the most unexpected developments of the season is seeing Julius Randle lead the New York Knicks to a potential home-court first-round matchup in the playoffs. The Clippers have locked in home court in the first round of the playoffs, and now look to create some continuity in these final regular-season games. If the Clippers want to reach the promised land, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have to play better than they did against the Knicks.

Related Stories

Rajon Rondo Says LA Clippers Have Championship DNA

DeMarcus Cousins is Halfway Through the LA Clippers' Playbook

LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka Provides Update on Back Injury

USATSI_15510115_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Julius Randle Drawing Inspiration From Him

USATSI_14649812 (1)
News

Who Should the LA Clippers Want to Play in the First Round?

Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15937158_168384702_lowres
News

Rondo Says Clippers Have Championship DNA

USATSI_16001981_168384702_lowres
News

DeMarcus Cousins is Halfway Through Clippers' Playbook

May 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) handles the ball while defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16029690
News

Kawhi Leonard Calls Anthony Davis 'One of a Kind'

USATSI_16031214_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Will Not Currently Play Full Quarters