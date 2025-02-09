Kawhi Leonard Reacts to New Clippers Player After Hawks Trade
The LA Clippers made a couple of moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but the most significant was acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks. The Clippers traded Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, and three second-round picks to Atlanta in exchange for Bogdanovic, giving them a proven scorer for their second unit.
Through five seasons in Atlanta, Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with 43.6/38.4/88.0 shooting splits. The 32-year-old guard finished top-five in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, making for a great addition to LA's bench.
Bogdanovic is expected to make his Clippers debut at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, giving LA some extra help against the second-place team in the West. Ahead of his debut, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was asked what excites him about his new teammate.
"Competitor. Tough. Tough player. Can knock down shots. Get some open shots, as well. You know, that's what I'm excited about," Leonard said.
After trading away a few of their key backup guards, the Clippers will heavily rely on Bogdanovic to provide a scoring spark off the bench. Leonard has appeared in 14 games this season since returning from injury, averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Leonard and the Clippers are 29-23 on the season but have lost three of their last four. If Bogdanovic can come into LA and be a serious offensive threat, the Clippers would be much more dangerous moving forward.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade