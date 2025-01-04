All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Receives Message from Ex-Teammate Before Hawks-Clippers

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard could make his season debut on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center.
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has officially been upgraded to questionable for Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Sidelined all season with right knee injury recovery, this is the first time Leonard has been upgraded on the injury report.

Expected to make his season debut, Leonard will return to a Clippers team that is 19-15 and seventh in the Western Conference standings. The star forward will have a minutes limit, but just returning to game action in any capacity is significant.

Ahead of his potential season debut, Leonard also received a message from one of his former Clippers teammates. 

Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley
Oct 26, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Resharing a clip from his Pat Bev podcast where he discussed a text message Leonard sent him, former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley posted a message of his own on X.

“welcome Back K,” Beverley said.

According to Beverley, Leonard sent him a text message that read, “The league stinks right now… they are waiting on the Klaw.”

Leonard and Beverley were teammates for two seasons before the All-Defensive guard was traded. Now retired from the NBA, Beverley hosts a podcast for Barstool and plays professionally in Israel.

NBA fans are excited for Leonard’s return, as the two-time Finals MVP is one of the game’s best players when healthy. The Clippers have been very careful with his return, wanting to ensure he stays available and does not suffer a setback.

